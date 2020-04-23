Squinting for light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel

Among the seemingly never-ending news about COVID-19, surely the most welcome is that city officials are now actively planning for the day when restrictions will begin to be lifted.

At the same time, we're being told that the vast majority has no immunity to the virus, and that reducing physical distancing too quickly could literally kill some of us.

Premier Doug Ford mused about allowing some businesses to reopen after the May long weekend, and yet on Friday, Ottawa posted one its deadliest days yet.

So which is it? Are we actually squinting at a light at the end of the distancing tunnel, or should we still fear the spread of this serious illness?

Unfortunately, it's both. And it's within this fraught context that city leaders are starting to think seriously about how we can live with the new COVID-19 reality.

2 different COVID-19 crises

The first thing to understand about the situation in Ottawa is that the crisis in some long-term care homes is not what's happening in the community at large.

Of the seven deaths announced Friday, six were related to care homes, as were seven fatalities announced a week earlier.

In fact, of the 42 deaths that have occurred in this city from COVID-19, 69 per cent are related to long-term care and retirement homes. Many experts don't expect the situation to stabilize in these institutions for a few weeks.

In the community at large, however, the situation is starting to look much more positive.

Dr. Doug Manuel, an epidemiologist and data scientist at The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, has led the modelling for the city, using hospitalization numbers as indications of how the illness is spreading.

The number of patients in hospital — including those in ICU — has been declining since the April 15 peak of 43. As of Wednesday, the last day for which statistics were available, 33 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

Those declines need to continue for at least another week before public health officials would consider easing restrictions, although that's just one of the criteria that would have to be met.

New way to look at physical distancing

The results appear to be proof that physical distancing has worked in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

By accounting for hospitalizations and what researchers know about the virus is spread, the modelling shows that Ottawans people are reducing their close contacts — contact within two metres of another person — by about 70 per cent.

Many people are physically distancing much more than that, while essential workers have not been able to. But on average, Ottawans have have cut their rates of close contact by almost three-quarters in the last six weeks.

It hasn't always been easy, but Ottawans have done a good job keeping away from each other, even in parks. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Manuel estimates that even if Ottawa drops its overall physical distancing levels to about 65 per cent, we should still be able to keep the number of COVID-19 cases steady.

So we have some "physical distancing capital" to spend, said Manuel.

Perhaps two families could visit each other, or two older people could buddy up. Those are suggestions made by Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, as future first steps to lessening the distancing rules.

If we start dropping to active physical distancing of around 50 percent, we're going to start getting out of control again. - Dr. Doug Manuel

Expanding each group's close contacts would theoretically increase the risk of infection, she said, but if done incrementally it should be manageable.

That's another thing we need to understand: people will still get sick from the virus, and some will die. That's part of the COVID-19 reality. Until there's a vaccine, the plan is to live a bit more normally, but still take as many precautions as possible.

And balancing those two diametrically opposed aims is the key challenge. Despite a bit of physical distancing wiggle room, Manuel warned it wouldn't take much to set us back months.

"If we start dropping to active physical distancing of around 50 percent, we're going to start getting out of control again," he said.

So what's first?

At the same time, as Etches said this week, the current situation "is not sustainable."

As frustrating as it may be to not have any firm timeline, it's promising that Ottawa Public Health (OPH) seems to want to hear from, well, the public.

Sueling Ching is the CEO of the Ottawa Board of Trade, which represents a thousand members. She says she's been impressed with the amount of openness from OPH, and while businesses are keen to "rebound," it's not a public-health-versus-the-economy battle.

"The first phase of economic recovery has everything to do with how we handle our health situation," she told CBC.

Ching says businesses will need very clear communications from OPH on how to move forward, but said it's also up to the business community to bring forward ideas on how they could adapt to the new reality.

Many office workers might keep operating from home, Ching said, while outdoor services like landscaping that carry lower transmission risks could be among the first non-essential businesses to reopen. The same goes for larger infrastructure projects, which also tend to have a trickle-down effect in the economy.

Retailers and other small businesses that rely on in-person service? Perhaps a little farther down the road, they could operate with measures grocery stores have adopted to encourage physical distancing.

OC Transpo implemented physical distancing measures on buses as far back at March 17. Managers are now looking at how to give passengers enough space once ridership begins to ramp up again. (Jean-François Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

What's next?

OPH will formally ask all residents for feedback on how to lighten the restrictions in the next week or so. Etches said she'll lay out the criteria Ottawa needs to meet before announcing any changes, as opposed to simply presenting the new rules as a fait accompli.

Much of the timing, and the context, will depend on what federal and provincial governments do. It will be up to the Ford government to declare what businesses are allowed to open. And upper levels of government will be studying the experience of other jurisdictions like Saskatchewan, the first province with a formal plan to lift restrictions.

But there will be a slew of questions to be addressed locally.

When some businesses reopen, who'll care for the workers' children? How will employees get to work? City manager Steve Kanellakos told council this week the city is figuring out how to provide services like expanded daycare and transit safely in the near future.

Will workers be made to wear masks? Will we all? Will we be as vigilant about handwashing and staying home when sick and keeping that two-metre distance when we're out and about — all key to keeping the pandemic under control?

As we lift physical distancing measures ever-so-slowly, should more of us wear masks to reduce the risk of transmission rising? It's a question we'll discuss in coming weeks. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

If you have three kids, can each of them have a COVID-19 buddy or should the family as a whole partner up with a single other family?

And a biggie: how will residents, especially those living in apartments without access to private outdoor space, be allowed to use parks again without overcrowding?

This is Ottawa, where we revere process, so we'll want to know precisely what we can and cannot do, how success will be measured, and how the new rules will be policed.

Providing those details may prove challenging, as some decisions will come down to personal judgment, and will no doubt lead to some lively city discussions.

But when it comes to COVID-19, they'll likely be among the happiest discussions we'll have.