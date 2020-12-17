So this is Christmas: For young people navigating the pandemic, the holidays are ... complicated

What's life like for Ottawa's young people as they navigate the new realities of the pandemic? CBC Ottawa is following three people in their 20s and 30s to find out how COVID-19 is affecting everything from their living situations to romance to careers.

Here are their latest COVID-19 diaries. Interviews have been edited for style and clarity.

WARNING: This story contains language that may be offensive to some.

Amy Ede, 37: I chose to be celibate for a year

Amy Ede chose to be celibate for a year starting in November 2019, and says the pandemic helped her stick to that. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

When the pandemic started, I had already decided to be celibate for a year, so it was a great alignment between those two events.

I never thought I was going to be someone who wanted to do that.

People told me that it would teach me about myself. I just thought they were not as interested in sex as I am.

However, it absolutely delivered.

I channeled that energy into me, my priorities, and my community.

I'm pouring a lot of my love into my new kitten Buffy. - Amy Ede

Although my year is now over, I don't see much potential for dating.

I'm not willing to engage in online dating at this time.

It is specifically because I do not want to face racism, because that's happened in the past.

I am an Indigenous woman who faces higher rates of violence than non-Indigenous women. I absolutely deserve to spend time with someone who believes my lived experiences, has a strong anti-hate stance, is non-misogynistic and non-racist.

This is not something I can put on a profile.

Meanwhile, I'm pouring a lot of my love into my new kitten Buffy.

It's a little over our one-month anniversary since she came to live with me, and she's bringing a lot of joy into my life.

Ede, right, with her mother and grandmother. Ede says her small family doesn't tend to celebrate holidays. (Submitted by Amy Ede)

As for Christmas, I wasn't attached to any holidays before this so I'm not feeling those losses as intensely as others.

We can literally put three people in a room and that's my family: my grandmother, my mom and me.

Over the years, we've eliminated stockings, the tree, Christmas morning and all of these things.

What I do love about the holidays is the giving spirit.

I'm so excited to do nice things for my neighbours and celebrate the community at a time where a lot of people feel no one cares and no help is coming.

Josh Kweon, 24: I met my girlfriend during the pandemic

Josh Kweon says he wants to introduce his new girlfriend to his close friends, but it's hard during a pandemic. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

I met my girlfriend this summer, and things have been great.

I try to see her as often as I can, but she lives in Montreal, which has stricter limitations.

It's hard being long distance. We wish we could spend more time together. When we are together, it's hard because we can't plan stuff to go out to. We always have to check if things are open and what we can do.

We eat a lot of takeout. Souvlaki, burgers — it's been way too much.

This will be our first Christmas together. - Josh Kweon

My friends are happy for me that I was able to find someone. They're like, "When do we get to meet her?" which is sweet of them.

If it was easier, I'd like her to meet my close group of friends.

This will be our first Christmas together. It's exciting but definitely strange.

In a pandemic, we don't know what we should do or how to celebrate.

We'll probably just try to spend as much time together as we can.

Kweon met his girlfriend this summer during the pandemic. (Submitted by Josh Kweon)

Since CBC last spoke to me, I no longer live with a roommate.

There had been disagreements and issues with the lease. The outcome was probably the best that could have happened for the both of us. Just having my own space, it's a great stress reliever.

Charlotte Scott-Frater, 22: Christmas without my grandpa

Charlotte Scott-Frater lost her grandfather to COVID-19 this May, and says it's been hard to balance her anger and grief. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

I love Christmas.

I've been terrorizing my family by playing All I Want For Christmas Is You through Bluetooth speakers at random intervals.

I love lights, I love seeing people out on the streets, I love Christmas shopping — but this year, it's going to be really brutal, because I can't be with the people I love.

I'm going to miss him a lot this month. - Charlotte Scott-Frater

I think about not being able to see my grandfather.

He got COVID-19 really early in May while in long-term care. He was the most wonderful person in the world.

It's just very frustrating to think that my grandfather died in May and no one's changed anything, and people just keep dying.

It makes me so angry.

Scott-Frater with her grandfather in 2016 when she graduated from high school. Her grandfather died from COVID-19 in May. (Submitted by Charlotte Scott-Frater)

I find it really hard, to balance my personal grief with feelings of more collective grief and incredible anger.

Because like, what the f--k is all this for?

Life is brutally and viciously unfair because my grandfather, who was a surgeon his entire career and never harmed a fly, got it and passed away.

I loved him very much and I'm going to miss him a lot this month.