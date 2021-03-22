Life as we knew it is gone, young Ottawans say a year into pandemic

What's life like for Ottawa's young people as they navigate life in a pandemic? CBC Ottawa is following three people in their 20s and 30s to find out how COVID-19 is affecting everything from their living situations, to romance, to their future plans.

Here are their latest COVID-19 diaries. Interviews have been edited for style and clarity.

Charlotte Scott-Frater, 22: 'I was on vacation in New York' a year ago

Charlotte Scott-Frater at the coffee shop where she regularly picks up her cup of joe during the pandemic. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The first week of March last year, I was on vacation in New York with my best friends.

We went to see a late-night show and they talked about the first COVID-19 case being diagnosed in Manhattan.

That's the last fun thing I did. The next day, I came home, then everything fell apart.

I feel "alright and now for the next thing." - Charlotte Scott-Frater

The whole year has been one massive change after another, happening in such close succession. Moving back in with my parents; not really having my social networks nearby anymore; starting a new grad program was huge and the death of my grandfather was also a huge change.

I feel a lot of grief. At the same time, I feel 'alright and now for the next thing.'

Scott-Frater poses with friends in New York during their last vacation, in March 2020. (Submitted by Charlotte Scott-Frater)

I have friends in nursing schools who got the vaccine. My uncle, who's an emergency doctor, got it. My papa in long-term care got it, which is very exciting!

I think that's what makes me happy. I don't really need the vaccine right now because I don't leave the house. But it's really heartening to see all these people who do essential work get it.

When I get the vaccine, the thing I want more than anything else is to go to an extremely crowded dim sum restaurant.

That, to me, is the peak of what I can't do right now — being with all my friends in a crowded, shouty restaurant. That is the ultimate dream.

Josh Kweon, 25: 'I'm so ready for it to be over'

Josh Kweon in the ByWard market in Ottawa where was supposed to celebrate his birthday last March. (Guillaume Lafreniere/CBC)

It's been a year since the pandemic has started and I am so ready for it to be over.

Even though it went by quickly, I'm so sick of it. I just want to go out and not have to wear my mask.

The first thing I'll do? Probably go to a bar. - Josh Kweon

After my roommate left, I had an empty bedroom. My sister didn't have work because of the pandemic, so she decided to visit for awhile.

It was really nice having company, especially after a long day of work. She's two years younger and studying at Trent University. But she had to go back when her job started again.

After Kweon's roommate left earlier during the pandemic, his younger sister decided to stay for a time in the empty bedroom. He says it was nice to have the company during isolation. (Submitted by Josh Kweon)

I realized this year that I actually enjoy alone time.

During the first bit of quarantine, it was kind of lonely. But I realize I took the solitude for granted and have started to feel like it's nice to have a place to yourself.

My girlfriend and I have been together for about six months now.

We spend more hanging out together, since there's not much to do outside. But the time we've spent has been very precious, and I feel like we've grown closer.

We have to find ways to keep ourselves busy. There have been puzzles and board games. We order brunch from this family restaurant near my house. We always get the same things — she gets a cinnamon bun and I get a slice of pie.

When I finally get a vaccine, the first thing I'll do? Probably go to a bar. Whichever bar would let me in.

My girlfriend and I have talked about road trips, camping and travelling again for sure. I'd like to see my friends in Toronto.

Looking back, I was like, 'Wow, I did change a lot this past year.' There's a sense of maturity as well.

Amy Ede, 37: 'Saving up my money for a trip'

Amy Ede revisiting Dundonald Park, where she met her friends for a physically distanced hangout last March when the pandemic began. (Emilien Juteau/CBC)

Time has both moved so slowly and so quickly over the course of the pandemic.

My friend texted and suggested that we meet up on March 17 in the park — just like we did last year. A few of us had met up and we stood six feet apart with our masks off, and had beers at a park at a distance.

I just hope the next period of time moves quickly because I really feel this has been a time of holding on and just going day by day.

To dare to hope for freedom is too much. - Amy Ede

The separation of work and home has been one of the most challenging things for me. I go week by week, looking forward to the weekend. It's just me alone in my home and then I'll go back to work again in my home.

I don't think much about the end of the pandemic because the future is so uncertain. To dare to hope for freedom is too much.

Alexandra Falls in the Northwest Territories near Hay River, where Ede calls home. (Walter Strong/CBC News)

I'm saving up my money for a trip to the United States. Mostly I want to get home to Denendeh, to my home territory, and see my biological family and be back on the land.

I took the job I currently have with Canadian North airlines specifically for the travel, so the first thing I'll do when this is over is travel for work. Go North.

Without connecting with people and becoming a part of the communities I serve, I've really been suffering.