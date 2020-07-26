Surge continues as OPH reports another 26 cases on Sunday

Ottawa Public Health has reported another 26 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 2,415 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,908 people — or roughly 79 per cent of all cases — are considered recovered.

Out of the cases reported by Ottawa Public Health on Sunday, half were tied to people under 30: three are under the age of 10, two are teenagers and another eight are in their 20s.

Today Ontario is reporting 137 cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 27 of 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is reporting 26 cases with 25 more cases in Windsor-Essex. 58% of today’s new cases are under the age of 40. —@celliottability

No deaths were reported Sunday, but 244 active cases remain in Ottawa.

Eight people are hospitalized — down three from Saturday's report — and three people are in the intensive care unit.

Seven outbreaks continue at city institutions, including long-term care and child-care facilities in total.

Since Monday, outbreaks have been declared at three child-care facilities across the city.

One was declared at Pinecrest-Queensway Headstart Nursery School, a second at La Clémentine Michel Dupuis and the most recent one at the Renée Tassé Daycare.

Ontario reports 137 cases

In western Quebec, there have been 657 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported.

Ontario reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, one less than the previous day's total, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Elliott said 58 per cent of the new cases reported on Sunday involve people under the age of 40.

A CBC News count based on data provided directly by public health units puts the current death toll at 2,792 as of 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.