Museums shutting their doors starting Saturday
War Museum, Canadian Museum of Nature among those closing amid COVID-19 fears
Starting Saturday and until further notice, all national museums in Ottawa-Gatineau will close their doors to visitors amid growing fears about COVID-19.
In Ottawa, this affects the Canadian History Museum, the Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, the National Gallery of Canada, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum at the Central Experimental Farm.
"We regret the impact of this decision on the individuals, families and groups who use our facilities," said Lisa Walli, vice-president of public affairs and marketing at the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum. "We believe that this decision is in the best interests of all the communities we serve."
National museums in other cities including the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg and the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax will also close.
