Carleton, U of O cancel classes due to COVID-19

Both Carleton University and the University of Ottawa have cancelled all classes and labs, and are moving all courses online until at least the end of term amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The safety of our community is our first priority and we have reached a point where it is advisable to cancel face-to-face classes and move to alternative modes of instruction for the remainder of the term," Carleton's president and vice-chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon said in a statement Friday.

Classes on both campuses will be cancelled entirely next Monday and Tuesday to give instructors time to prepare online courses, which will begin Wednesday.

Both campuses, including student residences and recreationfacilities, will remain open. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Campus remains open

Both campuses will remain open. Students who choose to stay on campus or in residence will have access to the library, the cafeteria, the sports centre and health services.

Professors will communicate with students about next steps including final exams. According to the statement, "specific methods and approaches will vary across programs and courses."

Carleton University president Benoit-Antoine Bacon. (Carleton University)

Faculty and staff are expected to continue to work, although people requiring accommodation for their own health, or to care for school-age children, are asked to contact their supervisor.

All scheduled campus events including March Break camps and non-essential university travel has been suspended.

"I am aware that the measures we are taking will cause inconvenience and disruption. These decisions are not being taken lightly, and are guided first and foremost by the safety of our community. We are also very much conscious of the need to contribute to the broader efforts to slow the progression of COVID-19 in Ottawa, Ontario and across the country," Bacon said.

"I am confident that by remaining resilient and by continuing to support one another that we will be able to meet and overcome the challenges ahead," said University of Ottawa president and vice-chancellor Jacques Frémont in a statement.

Algonquin College is expected to offer an update later today.