Community gardens open to delight of green thumbs

The soil is ready to be tilled and seeds wait to be planted at community gardens across Ottawa after the province reversed a decision declaring them off limits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 30, the Ontario government declared the gardens "recreational amenities" and ordered them to remain closed, but public pressure forced a reconsideration.

"Because food is an essential need in our communities, whether we're growing on our balconies or our yards or in community gardens or on the farms in our communities, this is an essential service," said Moe Garahan, co-chair of Sustain Ontario's Community Growing Network and executive director of Just Food in Ottawa.

Garahan said the gardens are also beneficial for people's physical and mental health, especially now.

Gnome a-loam: Louise Isadore plants the first of the crop of vegetables she plans to grow through the summer to feed herself and her two sons, ages 18 and 19. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"This [garden] is my escape," said Louise Isadore, who lives in an apartment with her two teenage sons and relies on her modest plot at Knox United Church in the city's west end for the majority of her fresh vegetables throughout the summer and fall.

I can play in dirt like I was when I was a little kid and it's just peace of mind for me. - Louise Isadore

She grows everything from peas and different varieties of lettuce to cucumbers, cauliflower, squash and tomatoes.

In additions to providing her family with a measure of food security, Isadore said the garden is essential for her own mental health, something she was worried about when the gardens were first ordered closed.

"I don't do well in isolation. I was devastated. With everything I've gone through, I need the garden for my sanity," Isadore said. "I'm at peace when I come here and it's fantastic. I can relax. I can play in dirt like I was when I was a little kid and it's just peace of mind for me."

The raised plots at the Knox United Church community garden give families plenty of space to grow their produce. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Physical distancing rules

The gardens will have to abide by public health guidelines around physical distancing, including posting schedules at some smaller locations so gardeners can stagger their visits. They're also encouraged to bring their own tools.

Every gardener will have to sign an agreement that they understand the rules and will abide by them, Garahan said.

At least 7,000 people in Ottawa use the gardens as a source of food, not including what's grown for the local food bank, Garahan said. That number is based on more than 100 community gardens across the city and what Garahan said is a "conservative" estimate of 1.5 people benefiting from the produce from each plot.

Some of the community gardens in the city will also have dedicated plots to grow food for the Ottawa Food Bank, which is facing increasing demand for fresh food as more people find themselves out of work due to the pandemic.