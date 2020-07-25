Skip to Main Content
Ottawa ends week with double digit COVID-19 cases, continuing upward trend

Another 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to local public health officials. 

Since Sunday, the city has seen 181 new cases of virus

Someone added masks to a mural along Preston Street in Ottawa's Little Italy after a few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Sunday, the city has seen an additional 181 new cases of the virus. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

After weeks of flattening the curve, Ottawa has seen a surge in case numbers. Daily reports this week ranged between 14 and 43 new cases in the capital.  

Since Sunday, the city has seen an additional 181 new cases of the virus, more than the number of confirmed cases for the entire month of June.

A majority of Friday's cases reported by Ottawa Public Health were young people: nine are under the age of 10, two are teenagers and another nine are in their 20s.

More than 200 active cases

In total, 2,389 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,892 people — or roughly 79 per cent of all cases — are considered recovered. 

No deaths were reported Saturday, but 234 active cases remain in Ottawa.

Seven outbreaks continue at city institutions, including long-term care and child-care facilities. 

Eleven people are hospitalized — up one from Friday's report — and three people are in the intensive care unit.

Ontario reports 138 new cases

In western Quebec, there have been 653 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported.

Ontario's Ministry of Health also reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. 

For a second day in a row, people under the age of 40 constitute 66 per cent of the province's new cases.

A total of 2,759 people have died of COVID-19 in Ontario since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 97 people are hospitalized, 30 are in intensive care units, with 21 of that number on ventilators.

