Pluck of the Irish: Famous St. Paddy's party only on hold, tavern owners insist

It's the undisputed epicentre of St. Patrick's Day shenanigans in the Ottawa Valley, but this year, for the first time in decades, the party at the Douglas Tavern has been postponed.

The watering hole in tiny Douglas, Ont., about 115 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, has been a gathering place for Valley Irish for decades.

March 17 is a homecoming for many local families, an excuse to gather, tell stories, hear live music and toast each other and their mothers, sometimes to excess.

On Tuesday, Evelyn McHale, 72, sat nearly alone in the tavern, which was festooned with dollar store shamrocks, glittering pots of gold and cardboard leprechauns.

The population of Douglas, Ont., normally swells from a couple hundred to thousands on March 17, but not this year. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

McHale and her husband Terry have spent the better part of the past half-century behind the bar at the Douglas Tavern. St. Patrick's Day is their big day, and thirsty customers tend to show up as early as 9 a.m.

"They'd be banging on the door, 'Let us in! Let us in!' This year would have been 48 years. Never seen it like this before," McHale said, heading to the bar for a tissue.

In previous years the tavern would be so packed with revellers the party spilled out into the parking lot.

"It's a Mardi Gras kind of festivity, where they're not breaking the law but they're certainly bending it and maybe extending it a wee bit," said Billy McHale, 49, Evelyn and Terry's son.

Billy McHale just two years old when his parents threw their first St. Patrick's Day party at the Douglas Tavern. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

On Friday, three days before Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province due to the increasing risk of exposure to COVID-19, closing most bars and restaurants and restricting gatherings to 50, the McHales had a heartfelt discussion with Mayor Michael Donahoe and decided to cancel this year's party.

"It's a hard time, but we have to do it because I don't want somebody coming here and getting sick," Evelyn McHale said.

Billy McHale said he received 90 texts by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning from friends looking to confirm the shocking news.

Most folks understand. A hand-written note to the couple displayed on the bar reads, "We respect you both greatly for making such a hard decision to keep your community safe."

Evelyn and Terry McHale have owned and operated the Douglas Tavern in Douglas, Ont., for 47 years. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Still, it's a hard blow for a village whose motto is "where leprechauns make their home, and the luck of the Irish abounds."

From the tavern's tiny stage, where the band would normally be setting up, there's only silence.

"It's an ominous feeling here. It's everywhere. It's not just here. It's everywhere. It's so quiet," Billy McHale observed.

The McHales run a modest establishment furnished with mismatched chairs and Formica tables. But there's more than meets the eye, he said.

"We're running a community here, through the doors of this building. It's our heritage. It's what we do. And it's not easy to sit back and not [hold the party]."

Ottawa Valley Irish donate tea towels to the Douglas Tavern, brought back from travels to their ancestral homeland. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

But in the end, COVID-19 made the decision for the McHale family.

"It's common sense. It's not a hard decision to make when when people's lives are at stake. Yes, your livelihood is going to be affected. But to find out that somebody ever got sick from one of our parties? Mother and I are both getting glassy-eyed. That's how important this is to us," Billy said wiping away a tear, just like his mother.

"There are people throughout the world worried about their families' ability to stay alive. There are people stranded in foreign countries. There are people not able to work. We're worried about a party? And when you put it in perspective, that's really what it is."

The McHales insist the Douglas Tavern's famous St. Patrick's Day party is just postponed, not cancelled.

"We don't know when, but we will have one. Even if it's September," Evelyn said. And the decorations? Time to take them down? "No, they're staying."

The McHales say they'll still find time to raise a glass to St. Patrick's Day.

"We'll do it ourselves," Evelyn laughed. "Around the kitchen table."

Sláinte, indeed.