'Go home,' mayor urges returning snowbirds stopping in border towns to stock up

Canadians returning home from their winter getaways are stopping and shopping in Prescott, Ont., instead of heading straight home into self-isolation, according to the border town's mayor, Brett Todd.

Todd said he's heard from the mayors of other border towns who are seeing the same trend.

"Returnees like snowbirds seem to be stopping at local grocery stores before going home, which is obviously a major concern for all of us here," Todd said in an interview on CBC's Ottawa Morning.

Todd said the returning travellers are "exposing people to real risk" in Prescott and elsewhere.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has recommended anyone returning to Canada from travel go directly into isolation for two weeks, including those crossing the land border from the U.S.

Prescott, Ont., Mayor Brett Todd is urging returning snowbirds to go straight home and into self-isolation. (Stu Mills/CBC)

But Todd said they're not all heeding that advice.

"What we've seen in the last few days is snowbirds and other vacationers are coming back from an extended trip to the U.S., coming home in RVs and hauling trailers. They're coming across the border both at Ivy Lea and [Prescott]. A fair number are stopping for supplies. Some have been going inside to stock up on groceries and supplies before going home for the 14-day quarantine period," he said.

The Canadian dollar has fallen below $.70 US, which may be encouraging returning vacationers to wait until they cross the border to stop for supplies.

"This is a really disturbing development for us," Todd said. "People aren't getting it. When you come back to the country, you've got to go straight into quarantine. There's no stopping on the way home, there's no provisioning. You've just got to keep yourself safe, keep others safe, go straight into that quarantine, for the good of all of us."

15K cases in New York state

Prescott sits directly across the St. Lawrence River from Ogdensburg, N.Y., near the international crossing at Johnstown, Ont., and about 60 kilometres up Highway 401 from the Thousand Islands Bridge near Gananoque, Ont.

Todd said before the closure of the international border to non-essential traffic there was "a big back and forth" of people from both countries.

Don't stop at grocery stores on the way home. Don't stop at Walmart. Go home. - Prescott Mayor Brett Todd

"[There's] a lot of family on both sides of the border, so people are visiting constantly. We'd have a lot of Americans coming over for Chinese food, and a lot of people from our side crossing for shopping."

As of Sunday, New York State had more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, about half of all confirmed cases in the U.S., and 114 deaths. There are more than 1,000 confrimed cases in Florida, where many of the Canadian snowbirds are returning from.

Don't stop at Walmart

Todd said he's not sure why some Canadians returning home aren't getting the message, or are treating the recommendations lightly.

"Maybe some of it is just people thinking they're invincible to this. I think the vast majority are getting it, but there's clearly a significant number of people that are not getting it, and they're putting the rest of us at risk."

Health Minister Patty Hajdu speaks during a news conference about COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

On Sunday, Hajdu raised the stakes for returning travellers, warning of possible penalties for travellers who disobey the quarantine advice.

"Let me be perfectly clear. We will use every measure in our tool box at the federal level to ensure compliance ... we have measures that could include monetary penalties up to and including criminal penalties," she said during her daily briefing on Parliament Hill.

"It is critically important, especially for those returning home now, to ensure that they follow this public health advice that we're giving them. The advice will be not just advice — if we need to take stronger measures, we will."

Todd said he's expressed his concerns with provincial officials, the local health unit and Ontario Provincial Police.

"I think we've got to be stronger on the messaging so people do get it. We'll see what senior levels of government do, but I think we're clearly moving toward something [more stringent] as we see evidence that people aren't taking this as seriously as they should be."

In the meantime, he's pleading with returning snowbirds to arrange to have friends or family stock their fridges or deliver supplies to their doorsteps, and to go straight home.

"Don't stop at grocery stores on the way home. Don't stop at Walmart. Go home."