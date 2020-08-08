Ottawa's active COVID-19 cases drop by 29, public health officials say

Public health officials in Ottawa are reporting 29 fewer active COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the city's total active caseload down to 155.

Another 13 cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 2,623 since the start of the pandemic.

Death toll remains static

Eight of those 13 new cases were in people under the age of 30.

Of the total number of cases, around 84 per cent — or 2,204 — are now considered resolved.

The total number of deaths in Ottawa stands at 264, where it has remained since July 28.

Twelve people remain hospitalized in Ottawa and two people are in intensive care.

There are also 12 outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

Ontario reports fewer than 100 cases

Across the river in the Outaouais region, there have been 703 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported as of Saturday afternoon.

Ontario recorded 70 new cases on Saturday.

More than 50 people remain in hospital with COVID-19 across the province, with 27 in intensive care and 12 of those patients on ventilators.

A total of 2,784 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus in Ontario.