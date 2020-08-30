Ottawa's number of active COVID-19 cases drop, bucking week-long trend

For the first time since last Sunday, Ottawa's total number of active COVID-19 cases has decreased.

The total number of active cases now sits at 200, down from 209 on Saturday.

In the past week, the nation's capital has seen a net increase of 60 active cases, up from 140 last Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 16 new cases of the illness Sunday, bringing the city's total number of cases to 2,946 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, approximately 84 per cent – 2,480 – of cases are considered resolved.

The majority of Sunday's cases — 12 of 16 — were in people under the age of 30.

There are currently 11 people in hospital with the illness, including two people in intensive care.

There are also 11 outbreaks ongoing at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

112 cases reported provincewide

The city's total number of deaths from the illness remains at 266.

Western Quebec has had a total of 821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths since the pandemic began.

Ontario reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the province's total to 42,195.

The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 provincewide is 2,810, according to Ontario's ministry of health, however, a CBC News count based on data from public health units puts the actual number of deaths at 2,840.