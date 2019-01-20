Nearly century-old covered bridge goes up in flames in Low, Que.

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a nearly century-old covered bridge went up in flames Saturday night.

Police and firefighters were called to chemin du lac Pike around 6 p.m. Saturday, where they found Pont Kelly completely engulfed.

They battled the fire, but could not save the wooden structure that has been completely destroyed.

No one was hurt but the fire is considered suspicious, Sûreté du Québec told Radio-Canada.

There is approximately a 15-minute detour for people who take that route.

The 27-metre bridge was built in the 1920s and refurbished in 1997 after the roof collapsed under the weight of snow, according to local heritage associations.

Low, Que., is approximately 50 km northwest of Ottawa.