Teacher, husband get probation after pleading guilty to assault of former student

A former Ottawa teacher and her husband will serve three years probation for an assault against a former student.

Andreea Andrei, 38, and Harry Andrei, 39, were charged with alleged sexual offences in April 2022, according to documents previously filed in court. In April 2023, however, they both pleaded guilty to assault.

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey read an agreed statement of facts aloud in court, which detailed instances involving two of Andreea Andrei's former students, protected by a publication ban.

According to the agreed facts, Andreea Andrei developed personal relationships with the students during her time in the classroom between September 2017 and January 2022.

What started as sessions of tutoring and extracurricular assistance gradually took on a more personal and social relationship. Harry Andrei would occasionally join in on sessions held over Zoom.

After one of Andreea Andrei's students turned 18 but was still in high school, the teacher told him she'd developed feelings and, over text, proposed sexual activity that her husband would watch, according to the agreed statement of facts.

She also sent a revealing photo of herself to the student, who subsequently cut off contact.

The student initially didn't want to attend high school graduation, but ultimately did after it was agreed that the couple wouldn't contact him or his parents, who they had also befriended.

The second instance was with another student who had grown to trust Andreea Andrei, Perkins-McVey said.

In October, the couple took that student — who was under 18 at the time — out to dinner, where alcohol and food was consumed.

They shared their sexual preferences, including their desire for a threesome, but didn't suggest it should be with the student.

After they returned home, Harry Andrei complimented the student's physical appearance but no touching occurred.

Any consent given 'vitiated' by couple's authority

At a later date, that student — who had since turned 18 — came to visit the couple at their home and planned to stay the night.

Harry Andrei suggested a meditation exercise to "unlock her chakras," according to Perkins-McVey's retelling.

He massaged her from the feet up over her clothing.

He didn't touch her breasts or genitals, but the stomach portion of the massage made the student feel "a bit nervous" as she "wished to maintain that parental role that developed with both accused," the justice said.

The student didn't speak out at the time, but the judge said both accused admitted they were jointly liable for the massage, which amounts to an assault.

Perkins-McVey said any consent given was "vitiated by their exercise of authority, which arose from the parental role cultivated since the time Ms. Andrei was her teacher."

According to the agreed statements of facts, the couple didn't admit anything besides the massage constituted criminal activity.

She maintained a relationship with the couple for a time afterward, but ended it after a phone call where she expressed her discomfort around Harry Andrei and shortly after cut off communication.

The former student subsequently contacted police near the end of January 2022, as did the two principals of the Kanata Montessori school where Andreea Andrei taught.

"The assault before me today, however, is in the lower level for the assault, with no physical injury suffered by the victim," Perkins-McVey said.

"That does not mean that I have not taken into account and do not accept that, indeed, the psychological harm occasioned by the victim that caused them to feel strongly enough to go to the police is something that has to be taken into account."

According to court documents, Andreea Andrei also shared her romantic feelings about the first complainant, and her disappointment about how that relationship had ended, to the young woman.

Some mitigating factors Perkins-McVey considered included the guilty plea — sparing the two former students from testifying — as well as feelings of remorse expressed.

A media release also went out showing the two accused's faces, which broadly circulated in the community.

Both lost jobs following their arrests, with Harry Andrei losing several opportunities.

Andreea Andrei has also reached an agreement with the Ontario College of Teachers to never teach again, according to the justice.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the college said it couldn't comment on the specifics of the case.

'Can be seen as grooming-type behaviours'

Perkins-McVey said the broad circulation of their arrest, the shame that followed and the loss of employment, have all acted as a strong deterrent.

The two accused also turned themselves in and spent two days in custody.

"That could be a harsh reality," the justice said.

The main aggravating factor the justice considered was the breach of trust, and that while no physical touching happened before the age of 18, "there were behaviours that can be seen as grooming-type behaviours leading up to that time," she said.

In the end, the justice handed down two slightly different sentences.

Harry Andrei received a conditional discharge, while Andreea Andrei, due to her trusted role as a teacher, received a suspended sentence, which means she'll have a conviction registered.

Neither are supposed come within 100 metres of, or communicate with, the complainants or their families and cannot seek positions of authority or trust over people 18 or younger. Their own children and family members are excluded.

They must submit a DNA sample, with Harry Andrei ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

For the first two years of the order, they have to report to probation and attend any counselling as directed.

The judgment is worded so that the reporting condition ends within two years of the order, or if they are living or working outside of the country — as Harry Andrei is considering taking work contracts abroad — with proof to be provided to the probation office.