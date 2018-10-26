Napanee, Ont., high school reports spike in bad drug reactions

An eastern Ontario high school is warning students about the risks of using non-prescribed pills after several bad reactions believed to be from counterfeit Xanax.

Leadership at Napanee District Secondary School, between Kingston and Belleville, sent out a note and went class-to-class on Tuesday warning students about using the non-prescription sedative that's used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders.

They said enough students had bad reactions or overdosed on these pills since Thanksgiving for them to want to talk about its dangers.

"It would absolutely bring you down. It's sedating and tranquilizing … It's a common drug of abuse to get into that state," said Dr. Kieran Moore, the area's medical officer of health, in an interview with CBC Radio's Ontario Morning on Friday.

"If it's used by itself it can cause an overdose, but if it's laced with anything else that's a sedative it can be very powerful and quickly harmful."

He specifically mentioned the possibility the powerful painkiller fentanyl is being cut into these drugs, as it has been for many other drugs that don't come from a medical professional.

Xanax alone not likely to blame

Moore stressed health officials and police are working to figure out exactly what is in these pills.

However, he said they typically wouldn't see this number of bad reactions to Xanax alone, which significantly trails alcohol and painkillers when it comes to abuse by high school students.

"If you're getting any drug off the street, you should assume it's laced," he said.

"In this toxic environment we need to use extreme caution."

The school is encouraging students to look after each other and talk to parents, school staff or their doctors if they need help with their mental health or well-being.

There's also an anonymous drug drop-off zone set up at Wallace's PharmaChoice on Dundas Street East during business hours.

Though he doesn't believe the drugs were taken from a relative's medicine cabinet, Moore said it's a good reminder to keep prescription medication locked up to prevent that from happening.