Countdown to the LRT
Wondering when you can ride the LRT? Check out our handy countdown clock.
Public can ride the rails Saturday at 2 p.m.
Wondering when you can ride the LRT?
The east-west Confederation Line opens to the public on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 14, ending a wait of more than six years.
On launch day, the Confederation Line opens at 2 p.m. — later than on a normal Saturday.
Check out our handy countdown clock to see how much longer you have to wait.
