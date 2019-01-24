Councillors reject Thai embassy proposal for Island Park Drive

City councillors on Ottawa's planning committee remained unconvinced Thursday that the Royal Thai Embassy deserves a special exemption to construct an office building on Island Park Drive.

In a rare act of dissent, the committee voted 7-2 to reject the advice of planning staff, who recommended the zoning exemption.

Coun. Jeff Leiper, who represents the mostly residential neighbourhood, had urged his colleagues to reject the proposal, arguing that approving it would send the wrong message to other embassies in residential neighbourhoods.

"There are places in the city you can put embassies. It's not up to us to rezone this property in a way that is incompatible with the stated intent of our [residential] zoning," Leiper said.

Planning chair Jan Harder and councillors Laura Dudas, Glen Gower, Tim Tierney, Stephen Blais and Rick Chiarelli sided with Leiper.

Councillors Scott Moffatt and Allan Hubley voted for the exemption, which would have allowed the Thai embassy to construct a non-residential building on a lot where only a diplomatic residence is currently allowed.

The committee's decision still needs the final approval of city council.