Mayor's knowledge of LRT bid shortfall 'disconcerting,' councillors say

Some Ottawa city councillors say they were troubled to learn Mayor Jim Watson knew SNC-Lavalin's bid fell short of the minimum technical threshold before council voted on the $1.6-billion Trillium Line contract.

Councillors learned Monday the mayor had been briefed about the technical score on March 5, 2019, the day before council voted to approve the contract. The revelation came after Coun. Shawn Menard raised the issue at a special meeting of the finance and economic development committee.

"Obviously, that's a big revelation. When you go back to that meeting and watch the clips of that meeting, it's coloured differently now that you know the mayor had that information," Menard said.

Menard said the mayor was dismissive during the debate on the Trillium Line expansion contract when councillors asked whether the recommended bid had met the minimum technical threshold of 70 per cent.

"We as councillors should've been made aware of that information, whether in camera or some other forum."

WATCH: Councillors react to news that mayor knew SNC-Lavalin did not meet technical score

Some councillors say they should have been told SNC-Lavalin had failed to meet the minimum technical score for the contract to extend the Trillium Line. Councillors Shawn Menard, Matt Luloff, Riley Brockington and Glen Gower spoke to CBC News. 1:38

Orléans Coun. Matt Luloff, a deputy mayor, said he has questions for the mayor about why councillors weren't informed.

"I do realize he is the CEO of the city, so having that information makes sense," Luloff said. "But at the same time, we are in a system where everybody has one vote. The mayor counts for one vote, I count for one vote. Having some people with some information and others with not, I find that a bit disconcerting."

Luloff said he still supports the Stage 2 project, which will add four LRT stops to his ward alone.

Orléans Coun. Matt Luloff says he has some questions about why the mayor had more information than councillors prior to the Stage 2 vote. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Mayor briefed on 'breach'

Watson was unavailable for an interview Tuesday, but his office provided a statement confirming the mayor had been briefed about "a breach of confidential procurement information."

City Manager Steve Kanellakos said the briefing was triggered in part by a media inquiry. That inquiry came from CBC.

The statement said the mayor was not involved in the procurement process "whatsoever," and that he heeded legal advice that breaching confidentiality during an active procurement process could damage the interest of Ottawa taxpayers.

During the briefing, Watson confirmed with the city manager that the fairness commissioner had signed off on the procurement process, according to the statement.

A couple weeks later, CBC first reported that SNC-Lavalin had failed to meet the minimum technical bar.

Good questions unanswered

River ward Coun. Riley Brockington said while he wouldn't have changed his vote, councillors should have been informed of all the issues before they took the decision on Stage 2.

"There were a lot of good questions that many members of council had a year ago before we made the final decision, that I do believe, in an in-camera session, should have been divulged to us," Brockington said.

Coun. Diane Deans expresses frustration that city staff refused to confirm whether SNC-Lavalin met the technical requirements for the Trillium Line contract. 1:12

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney said the revelation has eroded councillors' trust in city staff.

"We asked those very questions, and we were told that we legally could not get that information, that they were not able to give to us," McKenney said. "The fact that the mayor had that information the day before, it takes away my trust in senior management when I'm told something."

Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower said city staff have already acknowledged the shortcomings of the Stage 2 procurement process, and that more information should have been made public.

"I think we made the right decision. It's useful to look back and see what we could have done differently, but that decision is one we made a year ago," Gower said. "We have a commitment from the city manager to be a lot more proactive in sharing that information."