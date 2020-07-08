Councillors call for downtown cooling centre during heat wave

Downtown councillors say the City of Ottawa should open a cooling centre closer to the city centre to provide residents in those densely populated areas a place to cool off during a scorching heat wave.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney said many places that people normally go to escape the heat are closed because of COVID-19, and the lack of a cooling centre downtown leaves residents vulnerable.

"We have a lot of seniors, we have a lot of people living in low income, we have a lot of households without air conditioning," said McKenney, whose ward covers Downtown, Centretown, Lebreton Flats and part of Centretown West.

"For those individuals and those families, it's absolutely critical that they have the opportunity to go into a public space to be able to cool down for their health."

Hot, humid weather to last until weekend

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southeastern Ontario and parts of southwestern Quebec, including the Ottawa and Gatineau areas.

Temperatures were above 30 C for much of the day Tuesday and the hot, humid weather is expected to remain that way for the rest of the week.

The city opened three emergency cooling centres on Tuesday — one each in Vanier, Britannia and Heron Gate. During the last heat wave in mid-June, the city opened five cooling centres for a few days, one of which was in Sandy Hill.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury expressed concern for residents who live in areas of his ward, including Sandy Hill and Lowertown, which are home to a number of shelters, group homes and older buildings that aren't outfitted with air conditioning.

"More needs to be done to open a city facility that has [air conditioning] in the city's core to respond to some of our most vulnerable residents," said Fleury.

Many city facilities hosting day camps

The city's head of emergency management, Pierre Poirier, said in a statement that many community centres and recreation facilities are currently hosting summer day camps, and are unable to accommodate a cooling centre at the same time.

Poirier also said downtown residents can drop by McNabb Recreation Centre in Centretown, which is operating a respite centre.

"The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) reviews the uptake at emergency cooling centres on a daily basis, and monitors weather conditions to determine whether to continue operating the centres," Poirier said. "We continue to look for other possible cooling centre sites to meet the needs of disadvantaged and vulnerable populations in our community."

McKenney said they spoke to city staff about opening up a cooling centre downtown and is hopeful staff will be able to open one as early as Wednesday.