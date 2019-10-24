Several women have shared screenshots of "creepy" direct messages from a Twitter account belonging to College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli, but the councillor's office says a security breach is to blame.

On Thursday, Cassidy Kuhlanek, a Chicago comedian, tweeted an exchange she'd had with Chiarelli's account — and quickly received replies from at least two other women who'd had similar conversations.

Kulhanek's screenshots included messages saying Chiarelli's staffers didn't want to travel anywhere that "topless sunbathing" could occur.

The exchange goes on to suggest Kulhanek could travel with him to Europe with all of her expenses paid if she gave him a "carefully worded" invoice.

"I want fun! Not just work," the person using Chiarelli's account wrote.

hey <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> it sure seems like councilman <a href="https://twitter.com/RickChiarelli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RickChiarelli</a> is trying to take me on a vaguely sexual trip to Europe using state funds ??? <a href="https://t.co/vjKXwsAfpP">pic.twitter.com/vjKXwsAfpP</a> —@HeavenlyGrandpa

Ottawa resident Tracy Lager told CBC she also received a message from Chiarelli's account asking for travel advice for a trip to Ibiza, Spain.

She responded once to say she hadn't been to the popular tourist location, but continued to receive messages for the next few days.

Lager called the messages "creepy" and "disturbing" and said she follows local politics and most of Ottawa's councillors on Twitter, which explained how his account could message her in the first place.

'I just ignored him'

Chiarelli was the subject of a year-long investigation by former City of Ottawa integrity commissioner Robert Marleau that focused on his inappropriate and sexually charged behaviour toward several women, including former staff.

In the end, Marleau concluded Chiarelli had committed "incomprehensible incidents of harassment" and called for his pay be suspended until November 2021, a recommendation council agreed with.

At first, Lager said, she thought the messages were coming from a parody account.

"I know who he is. He's an Ottawa city councillor. And he's, you know, pretty infamous for the lewd conduct with the female staffers. So I showed my husband after the first one. And then I just ignored him after that," she said.

Lager said she doesn't buy that someone other than the councillor or his staff was accessing his account because of the amount of time the messages span.

She got her first message on Aug. 19.

"If this has been going on with several women over the last several weeks or months, then either he or his staffers had to have known about it — or done it," she said.

Lager said her Facebook account was hacked several months ago and she knew immediately. She said she plans to take these messages to the City of Ottawa's integrity commissioner.

Tracy Lager received what she called "creepy" messages from Coun. Rick Chiarelli's account, with the first one dated Aug. 19. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

Coun. Catherine McKenney tweeted Thursday that the office of recently appointed integrity commissioner Karen Shepherd had been notified.

In a response to CBC, Shepherd said matters handled by her office are confidential and therefore would not comment on if she had received a complaint.

Chiarelli's staff pointed to the sanctions that resulted from the earlier investigation into his behaviour as evidence it wasn't him sending the tweets, pointing out that he cannot hire or fire staff and does not have oversight of his ward's operating budget.

"We have determined the writing pattern and poor grammar to be inconsistent with that of the councillor's," said Chantal Lebel, Chiarelli's director of strategic affairs and communications.

Lebel said that it's mainly staff who operate Chiarelli's social media accounts, and the passwords are being updated to prevent unauthorized access.

"Coun. Chiarelli has not travelled since undergoing a quadruple bypass open-heart surgery in December of 2019," wrote Lebel. "Nor does he have any plans to travel in the near future with the recent passing of his father-in-law, his daughter's upcoming wedding in a few weeks and the birth of his first grandchild later this fall."