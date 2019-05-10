Uncertainty in Kanata North as councillor announces federal election bid

With city councillor and deputy mayor Jenna Sudds now tapped as the Liberal candidate in the federal riding of Kanata-Carleton, the area's community associations are wondering what the potential loss of their councillor could mean.

The Liberals announced Monday that the Kanata North councillor had been acclaimed as the riding's candidate for an election that's expected to be right around the corner.

She will be running to replace MP Karen McCrimmon, who in a letter to constituents cited her health as one reason she wasn't seeking another term.

"There's some really critical things that are happening [in the ward] that are going to be decided in the next several months," said Neil Thomson, president of the Kanata Beaverbrook Community Association.

Sudds was first elected to represent Kanata North in 2018, handling complicated files straight out the gate like the ongoing court case surrounding the possible redevelopment of the Kanata Lakes Golf and Country Club.

Course owner ClubLink has filed an appeal with the Ontario Superior Court, following a lower court's decision that upheld a 40-year-old agreement requiring the course to remain open space and not be redeveloped into a housing community.

A decision is expected to come soon.

It is a great honour and privilege to be running to represent Kanata—Carleton in the next federal election as your candidate for the Liberal Party. <a href="https://t.co/CtOcPEXyiH">pic.twitter.com/CtOcPEXyiH</a> —@JennaSudds

Another issue, Thomson said, is the release of the city's official plan , which lays out how Ottawa will grow for the next 25 years.

Thomson said the plan seems too vague, and not having a councillor to voice those opinions could hurt development in the area.

"I think it weakens us, not having a direct representative," Thomson said.

It's no surprise Sudds has thrown her hat into the federal election ring, said Barbara Ramsay, chair of the Kanata Greenspace Protection Coalition.

While her group is grateful for Sudds' deduction to the ClubLink file, its future isn't dependent on any one person, and the coalition will keep fighting if the decision doesn't go their way.

"If it's not in our favour, we're not going anywhere," she said. "We're not running for office. We're going to be here in the fight."

ClubLink had proposed to build 1,544 homes and apartments on its Kanata Golf and Country Club, but that was quashed in court. With an appeal underway and a decision imminent, there's concern about the possible lack of a sitting city councillor. (City of Ottawa)

'We're going to be fine'

Sudds would only have to give up her council seat if she wins. While a byelection would then likely take place, council could also appoint a temporary replacement.

Thomson said Marianne Wilkinson, who held the seat before Sudds, would have the necessary knowledge of the ward's topics to take over.

If Sudds does step down, she would be the third councillor elected in 2018 to leave before the end of their term, with Cumberland's Stephen Blais becoming an MPP and Rideau-Rockcliffe's Tobi Nussbaum taking a position overseeing the National Capital Commission.

Corina Marinescu, president of the Kanata Lakes Community Association, said if Sudds does win the federal riding, it wouldn't necessarily mean the end of the relationship.

"I'm sure we're going to be fine," Marinescu said.

"And we definitely would work together because whatever job she's gonna have, she's still going to be representing Kanata North."

2 other Liberal MPs not running again

Candidates confirmed to be running against Sudds in Kanata-Carleton include Carp businesswoman Jennifer McAndrew for the Conservatives and Scott Miller for the People's Party.

In addition to McCrimmon, two other local Liberal MPs have said they won't seek re-election: Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna in Ottawa Centre and the Pontiac's Will Amos.

Former Ottawa Centre MPP Yasir Naqvi will run in McKenna's stead, while the NDP's Angella MacEwen , the Conservatives' Carol Clemenhagen and the Green Party's Angela Keller-Herzog have also announced their candidacies.