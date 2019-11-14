Councillor's family 'rattled' after rock tossed through window

An Ottawa city councillor says her family is "rattled" after someone threw a rock through a window at her home last week.

Coun. Laura Dudas said she and her children were fast asleep Thursday night when a large rock came crashing through the front window of her Innes ward home.

"It was very disconcerting to be woken from a deep sleep by the sound of your front window smashing," she said.

A vehicle in her driveway was also damaged and broken into, but nothing was stolen.

Dudas said after speaking with neighbours, she discovered her home was the only one targeted. She has filed a report with Ottawa police and notified the corporate security branch at the City of Ottawa.

Children 'badly shaken'

Dudas called the incident "unnerving" and said it left her children "badly shaken."

"I just I really don't have the words. I'll be honest, I don't have the words [for] how to describe it to them," she said.

In February, Dudas called on the city's integrity commissioner and clerk to look at creating an official social media policy aimed at reducing online "vitriol" directed toward city officials — including attacks launched by her own council colleagues.

It's just not acceptable, and it's really disturbing. - Coun. Laura Dudas

She said she suspects both her political profile and her gender were factors in the Thursday night incident.

"It's just not acceptable, and it's really disturbing," said Dudas, who was elected to city council in 2018.

When she first ran for office in 2014, she said her website was hacked and pornographic images uploaded to it. Around the same time, campaign posters featuring her face were discovered perforated with what appeared to be air rifle pellets.

Dudas said that experience caused her to carefully consider whether she wanted to run again in 2018, but in the end she decided not to let "strangers and faceless attacks" stop her.

She called the gender-based intimidation and sexualized insults particularly troubling, however.

"It's disgusting. I really can't even use any other word. You know, I've been called every derogatory word referencing my gender that you could imagine," she said.

Disturbing pattern

The latest incident occurred the same day a man approached Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna's Ottawa Centre constituency office and unleashed an obscene tirade on a female staff member there. A video of the incident was posted online, and the Ottawa police hate crimes unit is investigating.

For Eleanor Fast of Equal Voice, it's an all-too familiar pattern. The non-partisan group was formed in 2001 to advocate for the equal representation of women in federal, provincial and local politics.

"It seems to be getting worse," said Fast, who said it's important to call out intimidating and misogynistic behaviour as unacceptable.

"Every single one of us should be calling out this behavhiour, calling it out for what it is, making it known that it's unacceptable."