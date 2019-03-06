Council refuses to delay LRT vote

Ottawa city council has refused to delay voting on the Stage 2 LRT expansion, even though the latest details of the $4.66-billion project were made public just 12 days ago.

Coun. Catherine McKenney moved a motion Wednesday to delay the vote to March 27, two days before the north-south Trillium Line extension bid expires. The east-west Confederation Line bid expires in May.

"We're not asking for a delay of the contract here. What we're asking for is two weeks to take more time to consider the report in front of us," McKenney said during Wednesday's council meeting, where elected officials are set to approve Stage 2.

The motion to defer council's vote lost by a vote of 16-6, but not before heated arguments from a number of councillors who don't believe they've had enough time to understand the detailed and complex report before voting on the largest infrastructure project in the city's history.

The city's outside lawyer, Geoff Gilbert of Norton Rose Fulbright, told councillors the project would be "plunged into chaos," and warned asking SNC-Lavalin for more time to discuss the Trillium Line extension would leave the city in a weak position.

"It would be like bringing a rubber knife to a gun fight," Gilbert told councillors.

Both Gilbert and Chris Swail, the city's director of light rail planning, warned councillors that delaying the vote could cost the city millions of dollars, even though officials could keep working on the final contract during that time.

Coun. Diane Deans said she found "the drama completely off-putting," and demanded to know why senior staff put both councillors and the taxpayers in this position.

"Why did you just set a timeline that took the public and the decision makers out of the equation?" Deans asked.

Coun. Jeff Leiper, who seconded the McKenney motion, implored his council colleagues to take more time.

"You are going to commit our children to a lot of debt," he said. "Is two weeks really going to knock this off schedule? I don't believe it."

Leiper pointed to the surprise move of Cleary station in Westboro — a new detail he actually supports — as an example of how councillors haven't had time to absorb the details of the 113-page report.

Leiper argued he hadn't had enough time to consult the community and get "public buy-in" for the project.

The council discussion on the LRT Stage 2 project continues. It is expected to be approved.