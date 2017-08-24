Council unanimously denies Chiarelli's leave of absence

In an unprecedented move, Ottawa city council unanimously denied Coun. Rick Chiarelli's request for a leave of absence Wednesday.

Councillors were provided with an updated medical note explaining the reason for the College ward councillor's request, but still decided against granting the leave in a vote of 20-0 — councillors Diane Deans, Allan Hubley, Jenna Sudds and Chiarelli were away.

Thirteen women have now told CBC about inappropriate behaviour and comments by Chiarelli in his office and during job interviews. Chiarelli has denied all allegations.

Council was warned by city solicitor David White that it should not take the allegations against Chiarelli into account when making its decision about the councillor's leave.

Under the Municipal Act, if Chiarelli does not show up to council by the end of the November, his seat will be declared vacant.

More to come.