City issues formal notice of default to RTG

Ottawa city council has unanimously agrred to issue Rideau Transit Group (RTG) a formal notice of default over ongoing problems with the Confederation Line.

"This is a strong escalation," said Mayor Jim Watson following a three-hour closed-door meeting Monday. "Plainly stated, we're not getting what we paid for."

The notice of default will be issued Tuesday. RTG will then have until March 31 to provide a "credible and realistic" time frame to fix the issues, although Watson noted "time is running out" for the consortium.

It was not immediately clear what would happen if RTG doesn't provide a plan to address the ongoing problems that's acceptable to the city, but the contract does allow the city to take more serious financial steps.

Council met in camera for hours, during which they asked questions about the legal issues the city is facing with RTG and its maintenance arm, Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM).

Councillors also had a chance to ask legal and financial experts about the options the city had about getting out of the 30-year contract with RTM, which is ultimately worth $2 billion for the group to maintain both the current Confederation LIne and the second phase of the light rail system.

Less than two weeks ago, a record number of light rail trains were unavailable — at one point, just seven of the 17 the city bought and paid for were running — and six different train issues in back-to-back peak periods forced some passengers to disembark and walk along the tracks, including in the tunnel.

RTM has been able to run 12 trains during morning and afternoon rush hours in recent days, but that's still short of the 13 it had agreed to. That's also a far cry from the 15 trains that OC Transpo boss John Manconi had told council for months would be the full complement during rush hour.