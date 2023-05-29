Council hears motion to tear up east Ottawa overpass design

An east Ottawa councillor has stepped up her campaign to tear up an overpass design that's part of the LRT Confederation Line extension amid what she says are widespread concerns about congestion and safety.

Orléans West-Innes Coun. Laura Dudas presented a notice of motion at Wednesday's council meeting for staff to revisit plans for an overpass at Orléans Boulevard over Highway 174. Orléans East-Cumberland Coun. Matthew Luloff seconded.

Dudas said the design for what will become the Convent Glen LRT station has prompted hundreds of residents to share their opposition. Her motion warned the current design will cause congestion as cars queue behind buses stopping in a single lane of traffic in each direction.

She explained that the design will create "conflict zones" as residents are forced to cross multiple lanes at the station. There was poor consultation on the design, Dudas added.

Her motion, which is slated for debate at a future council meeting, calls on city staff to come back with new designs that address those concerns. In an effort to prevent queues, she wants at least two free-flowing lanes of traffic and consideration of pick-up and drop-off areas for buses.

The motion also calls on staff to find a way to reduce conflict zones and consider a multi-use path for cyclists. The current design includes two dedicated cycling lanes. Dudas also called for a design that allows for "the exponential vehicular volume increases" that come during the annual Taffy Lane Christmas Lights display.

The councillor has previously acknowledged that time is against her, with construction already underway on the Convent Glen station. Until staff come back with a new plan, the motion calls for the city to keep the current Orléans Boulevard overpass as close as possible to its current form if the city is unable to address her concerns.

The original design of the Orléans Boulevard overpass at the LRT line at Highway 174. (City of Ottawa)

Dudas has said residents preferred a previous version of the overpass design that allowed buses to pull out of traffic. The city responded that it needed to amend those plans because they would have put bus stops too far from the LRT station.

In her motion, Dudas argued other LRT stations have bus stops even farther away from station doors.