Council levies harshest penalty available against Chiarelli

Ottawa city council voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to impose the harshest penalty available against Coun. Rick Charelli, who was found to have violated the city's code of conduct during interviews with female job applicants.

The veteran councillor's pay will be suspended for 270 days, the equivalent of more than $79,000.

On Friday, integrity commissioner Robert Marleau released a report on Chiarelli's behaviour toward three job applicants who filed formal complaints against the councillor last September and October.

The women said they were asked questions, told stories and shown pictures they found inappropriate and sexual in nature.

The 270-day pay suspension — 90 days for each of the three complaints — is among the most severe sanctions to be imposed against a councillor in Ontario for contravening a code of conduct.

The city needs some time to iron out the administrative details — Chiarelli will still receive some remuneration, such as pension health benefits — so the suspension of pay won't start until Aug. 14.

During the nine months he won't be paid, Chiarelli is still expected to work for his constituents and must attend council at least once every three months.

The rules allowed Chiarelli to take part in today's discussion, but not the vote.

At the start of the meeting, the College ward councillor said he's proceeding with an application for a judicial review to challenge the authority of the integrity commissioner, but would make no further comment.

Before council discussed and voted on Marleau's recommendations, the city solicitor gave an in-camera update on a separate workplace harassment complaint against Chiarelli, made under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

More to come.