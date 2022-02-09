Free LRT to Valentine's do-over: Ottawa city council tries to spark downtown rebound

From no-charge LRT to free city parking to a Valentine Day's do-over, Ottawa city council passed a wide array of motions Wednesday aimed at helping businesses in downtown neighbourhoods recover from the three-week occupation.

Many businesses were forced to shut down since the disruptive protests began Jan. 28, which came on the heels of weeks in a COVID-19 related lockdown. The Rideau Centre mall, which employs 1,500 people, as an example was closed for weeks due to the protests.

The federal government has announced it would allocate $20 million to support Ottawa businesses affected by the protest — small businesses will be able to apply for up to $10,000 — but some city councillors and business leaders don't believe that will cover the revenue lost by businesses.

To that end, council agreed to formally ask the provincial government to match the federal government's commitment, and ask the federal government to expand its lost-income program for employees who were not able to work during the demonstrations.

The City of Ottawa is limited in what it can legally do to help — it cannot be seen to be subsidizing specific businesses — but council used several motions to try to help local business and encourage more Ottawans to spend their shopping and entertainment dollars downtown.

The Confederation Line will be free to ride starting this Friday until 30 days after the end of the city's state of emergency. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Free transit and parking

Council had already waived fares for bus and ParaTranspo routes that travel though communities affected by the occupation. On Wednesday, council voted to add the Confederation Line, too, starting this Friday, and ending 30 days after the city's state of emergency ends — which will likely occur next week.

The city hopes the $1 million cost for this initiative will be picked up by other levels of government. Council also approved a motion to make city-owned parking garages and surface lots free from this Friday to the end of March.

The city hopes these moves will encourage people from across the city to come downtown. City officials estimate lost parking revenue will come in around $380,000, which will be supplemented from the parking reserve fund.

Parking at city-owned garages and surface lots will be free from Feb. 25 to March 31. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Defer commercial property taxes

By law, the city can't forgive property taxes, but council has directed its financial officer to look into deferring the interim 2022 property taxes — which are due the third week in March — for businesses hurt by the occupation.

Council is expected to hear back by March 9.

More money for business associations

Council approved an additional $50,000 for business improvement areas (BIAs) for Sparks Street, Bank Street, the ByWard Market, downtown Rideau and Elgin Street. It also gave the green light for giving an extra $25,000 for those BIAs closest to the core, plus $25,000 to Ottawa Markets.

The total cost of $450,000 will be covered by the city's main reserve fund.

Strike up the band

The city's central reserve fund will also fund $50,000 directed to the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition to expand its plans for outdoor music events in the core this spring and summer, up to Aug. 31.

Council also directed the city to work with the coalition to plan musical events at municipally owned culture venues including the ByTown Museum, the Ottawa Art Gallery and Arts Court.

A heart is etched into the snow on the Ottawa River near the Rideau Canal. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Love for the capital

Coun. Mathieu Fleury pointed out many businesses and residents missed out on many of the traditions of Valentine's Day this year, from indulging in flowers and chocolates, or going out for dinner.

He said our "heart-shaped city needs a little love" and moved a motion to have the city declare March 14 as Valentine's Day in Ottawa this year.