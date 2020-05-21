Chiarelli's docked pay to go to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault

Ottawa city council has voted to redirect the nine months of pay it docked from Coun. Rick Chiarelli to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Last month, council voted unanimously to slap Chiarelli with three consecutive 90-day pay suspensions, one for each of the three women who came forward with formal complaints that the councillor had asked them inappropriate questions during job interviews. It was the stiffest penalty available to council under municipal law.

On Wednesday, councillors voted to provide an equivalent sum of more than $79,000 to community organizations that support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"We have the opportunity to honour the brave women who have come forward, and also to help others in our city who find themselves in similar situations," said Kanata North Coun. Jenna Sudds, who introduced the motion and pointed out that the money could be especially helpful during the current pandemic.

"We know in these difficult times with COVID that many are isolated and at home and not necessarily in great situations," she said.

'We have the opportunity to honour the brave women who have come forward and also to help others in our city who find themselves in similar situations,' said Kanata North Coun. Jenna Sudds, who brought forward the motion. (FaceTime)

Chiarelli's 270-day pay suspension began Aug.14, and will end the second week of May 2021.

Despite the sanction, Chiarelli has made it clear he will not step down from his role as College ward councillor.

"He remains dedicated to living up to the oath he took when he was sworn into office," according to a statement from his office last month.

"He continues to have the well-being of the College ward community at heart and intends to fulfil the commitment he made to his constituents who re-elected him to his position as councillor and to serve his full term in office even if that means he will be doing so without pay for the period imposed in the sanctions against him."