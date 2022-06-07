Ottawa city council seeks more rules on office relationships

Just three weeks before the municipal election, Ottawa city council is weighing in on a review of the rules that govern their behaviour, suggesting politicians have to disclose if they are having personal relationships with assistants or other city employees.

Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, who is not seeking re-election this fall in his West Carleton-March ward, tabled the last-minute motion at a council meeting on Wednesday. It was seconded by Kanata North Coun. Cathy Curry.

He pointed out it was timely given integrity commissioner Karen Shepherd is reviewing the code of conduct for council members as part of her annual report, and is expected to present it to a new council soon after the election.

"In their position, it's a powerful position," El-Chantiry said of city councillors who hire and manage their own office staff. "If it's to happen consensually, they should identify [to] the integrity commissioner there's a relationship developing, whether [with] his own or somebody else's staff."

The existing code of conduct mentions disclosing gifts and instances of being lobbied. It describes that council members should "treat members of the public, one another and staff with respect and without abuse, bullying or intimidation, and to ensure that their work environment is free from discrimination and harassment."

It also states council members must "avoid conflicts of interest, both apparent and real."

There's no mention of personal relationships with staff in that code for politicians.

Coun. Jeff Leiper asked why the motion was suddenly an urgent topic because he wants to hear from experts in workplace protection, and suggested it be discussed at the next — and last — council meeting of the term on Nov. 9, as would have been the usual practice.

That move to defer failed and El-Chantiry's motion was subsequently approved unanimously.

When asked by reporters why he tabled the motion Wednesday, El-Chantiry said: "I'm not targeting anyone. I'll leave that to you folks to do some research."

Also on Wednesday, council called on the mayor to write to Ontario Premier Doug Ford to fast-track a bill by MPP and former Ottawa city councillor Stephen Blais aimed at steeper consequences for councillor misconduct.

That bill looks to change the law so a council member who has exhibited disreputable behaviour can lose their seat, if a judge so decides.

Blais re-introduced it at Queen's Park in August after the provincial election. His bill was spurred by a pair of integrity investigations that found Coun. Rick Chiarelli contravened the council code of conduct, including for pressuring employees and job applicants to go braless