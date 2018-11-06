Council's Class of 2018 get schooled on new job

Ottawa's councillors-elect are getting a crash course on their new jobs this week, an intensive City Hall 101 class taught by the city solicitor after every municipal election.

All seven newbies took their seats around the Champlain Room committee table Monday, their shiny new nameplates marking their places. They were there to learn the ins and outs of the Municipal Act, the role of quasi-judicial bodies and the finer points of procedural bylaw.

It was about as riveting as you'd expect, and the newly minted politicians are already looking forward to graduation.

Here's Ottawa city hall's class of 2018.

Matt Luloff, Orléans

"I'm more looking forward to being out in the community and supporting our great residents, but when it comes to the council table I think we've got some pretty important issues ahead of us. The budget process is going to be happening very, very shortly."

Laura Dudas, Innes

"I think I'm looking most forward to doing the research and reading up on the issues and bringing that to the table. I know that there's very little time when you're a councillor and you're juggling so many different projects and files. But I think certainly, making educated decisions and making the best decisions for the city as a whole is something I look forward to doing."

Jenna Sudds, Kanata-North

"I look forward to the healthy debate, I look forward to governing as we are required to do. I think we have some great issues to look forward to debating."

Glen Gower, Stittsville

"I think it's the ability to be able to ask staff how they do their jobs, how it can be done better. It's that oversight, you know? Understanding how things work and how we can be making better decisions to serve the public."

Theresa Kavanagh, Bay

"You see so many ways that you can help your ward, and by that you're setting standards for the whole city. What I want for my ward I want for the whole city. I want to have nice standards everywhere."

Shawn Menard, Capital

"I'm really looking forward to bringing forward community issues to see what kind of allies I can build around that table to get those through. That's really one of the biggest jobs."

Carol Anne Meehan, Gloucester-South Nepean

"We pay a lot of attention to the downtown core, but the people in the outlying areas are struggling because of decisions that have been made by council. So we have to right the imbalance, I think."



All photos by Laura Osman, CBC News