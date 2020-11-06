Council votes to extend Lansdowne partnership with OSEG

City council agreed Wednesday to extend its 30-year partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) at Lansdowne Park for an additional 10 years in order to help the business group survive the COVID-19 crisis.

OSEG has lost money since the revitalized Lansdowne Park was launched in 2014, including an $11-million loss last year. The business group has said it needs to attract another one million visitors a year to Lansdowne.

But the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prohibited sporting events and other gatherings at the Glebe attraction, placed a major strain on retailers there, exacerbating OSEG's problems.

The OSEG partners, led by Roger Greeenberg, have already invested $97 million more than they originally intended, and will have to invest an additional $40 million to keep the business afloat. The city invested $210 million in Lansdowne, including $135 million in TD Place, home of the OSEG-owned Ottawa Redblacks and 67's.

OSEG has asked the city for the following help:

Access to the $4.7 million OSEG has contributed to a reserve fund for infrastructure maintenance and repair to help it refinance a loan, to be paid back over the life of its partnership with the city.

Extend the life of the partnership by 10 years to 2054, to give OSEG more time to recoup some costs.

Extend the $1 rent agreement covering Lansdowne's retail sector to 2066, instead of making OSEG pay market rates to the city starting in 2044. The city would also forgo half of the revenue from retail operations it would have collected at the end of the partnership period.

Council unanimously agreed to give OSEG access to the reserve fund, but seven councillors rejected the other measures: Jeff Leiper, Catherine McKenney, Carol Anne Meehan, Theresa Kavanagh, Rawlson King, Diane Deans and Shawn Menard, whose ward includes Lansdowne.

OSEG, along with working groups made up of councillors and city staff, will now come up with a strategy to boost foot traffic at Lansdowne, with a plan to report back to council by June 2021.

Council also approved a motion to include a "stakeholders' sounding board" in the discussions, which would include the Ottawa Farmers' Market, community associations, business groups and representatives from the festival, theatre and music communities.