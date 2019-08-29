Coroners sound alarm after 3 deaths in Gatineau nursing home

The lack of personnel and qualified employees is having an impact on the health system, according to two coroners who investigated three deaths at the Résidence de l'île nursing home in Gatineau, Que.

The deficiencies are serious enough that the coroners are calling for an investigation by the Ordre des infirmières auxiliaires — Quebec's nursing oversight body — and for the provincial government to improve the criteria for operating a seniors' residence.

In her report on the death of Germaine Labelle, Coroner Francine Danais pointed out that the woman had allegedly suffered a fall that was not reported by the employees.

Labelle's family believes that the 90-year-old did not receive appropriate care at the residence.

"Two or three people to care for 25 to 30 severely disabled people is not enough," said Labelle's son, Paul Hansbury, in a French-language interview.

Hansbury said he thinks his mother suffered too much before she died.

"She fell and fractured her pelvis, was put back in her bed and no one was notified," he said.

Paul Hansbury says his mother, Germaine Labelle, was not adequately cared for at Résidence de l'île. (Radio-Canada)

Coroner Paul G. Dionne's report on the death of Colombe Arvisais is also critical of the way things are done at the Résidence de l'île.

"A police investigation showed that Ms. Arvisais did not receive the necessary clinical attention," the report reads, noting it is impossible to know if she received the oxygen she needed.

"This was an accidental death, probably preventable," Dionne wrote.

Julien Paiement was the third resident whose death was investigated.

Issues not exclusive to Gatineau

Both reports called on immediate action from the Quebec government.

"There are no criteria as to the quality and competence of the personnel for certification," Danias told Radio-Canada.

But the problems aren't exclusive to the Outaouais region.

"This problem exists in other regions. I think it is widespread," Danais said.

Résidence de l'île claims to have done its best, and said the Outaouais region's health authority didn't offer much help.

"Before March 2019, support was inadequate," said manager Katherine Chowieri in French.

Staff limitations hindered their ability to help the sickest of patients, according to Chowieri. The residence has since refused to accept some of the more challenging applicants who are waiting for a place in a long-term care centre.

Danais said the problem stems in part from the lack of support from the healthcare system.

"The residences agree to help out the health centre, but then find themselves with insufficient support," the report reads.

Health authority will implement recommendations

The Outaouais health authority said in an email that "it is implementing the report's recommendations and ensures that it takes the situation very seriously."

Marguerite Blais, Quebec's minister responsible for seniors, declined an interview, but her ministry said in an e-mail that it had begun a review of regulations of the certification of residences.

Labelle's family hopes that these reports will help to improve the situation.

There are more than 1,200 private residences for seniors in Quebec that house approximately 125,000 people.