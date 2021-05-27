Death of woman in Pontiac road washout was preventable, coroner finds

The death of a 72-year-old woman who drowned after her vehicle plunged into a swollen stream below a washed-out road in rural western Quebec two years ago was a preventable accident, a coroner's investigation has found.

In the early morning hours of April 20, 2019, Louise Lortie Séguin was driving through a rainstorm on an unlit road when her vehicle fell into a massive hole created when a culvert gave way. The fatal incident took place on chemin Bronson-Bryant near rue de Clarendon in the Municipality of Pontiac.

Coroner Dr. Marie Pinault said a 911 dispatcher failed to recognize the danger posed by the crevasse — later measured at 21 meters wide and seven meters deep — even after a couple of passersby first reported it at 2:32 a.m.

As a result of the misunderstanding, no police officers, firefighters or municipal public works employees had been dispatched to the scene.

One hour later, the couple tried in vain to alert Lortie Séguin as she approached while driving home from a friend's house. But she didn't stop and her vehicle fell into the crater. The couple called 911 again at 3:24 a.m., and only then were emergency services dispatched to the scene.

"One might think that a police vehicle would have further dissuaded Ms. Lortie Séguin from continuing her journey. Relatives said that she would not have stopped in the middle of the night at the request of a stranger in an isolated place," Pinault wrote in her report.

Slow response

Pinault also faulted the Pontiac public works department for not following its own procedures for calls relating to problems with public infrastructure.

The public works division chief was contacted after the couple's initial 911 call, the report said, but he and another employee didn't arrive at the scene until 4:42 a.m. — six minutes before Lortie Séguin was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

"It is clear that a more rapid public works [response] could probably have avoided this unfortunate accident," the coroner concluded.

Louise Lortie Séguin died when her vehicle plunged into this chasm left when a culvert gave way during heavy rainfall in the Municipality of Pontiac. (MRC des Collines de L'Outaouais police department)

Pinault recommends that the municipality ensure procedures are followed in the future "to preserve human life."

Following the tragedy, the municipality and MRC des Collines police modified their procedures.

Dispatchers are now required to contact the municipality as quickly as possible to assess the emergency and, if there is a fear for public safety, dispatch police or firefighters until public works employees arrive. If no one from public works responds within 15 minutes of the first call, dispatchers will see a reminder appear on their computer screen instructing them to send a patrol vehicle to the scene.

The coroner indicted she is satisfied with these changes.

Unanswered questions

Ann Séguin-Huska, Lortie Séguin's daughter, said while the report answered some questions, it left many others unanswered.

"Why didn't they understand the magnitude? Why did they not the follow the procedures that were established at the time and dispatch somebody? Why did they only show up an hour after the accident?" she asked.

Séguin-Huska called upon the municipality to meet with her family and provide more information about what happened the night her mother died.

Ann Séguin-Huska, the daughter of Louise Lortie Séguin, said the coroner's report into her mother's death leaves a number of questions unanswered. (Radio-Canada)

Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie admitted the previous protocol for dealing with incidents involving infrastructure during a disaster was unclear. She said the new protocol centralizes the response with emergency dispatchers rather than with the public works department, which she said only has 12 employees to cover a large area.

"It was a very tragic accident, but we can certainly put as many measures in place at our disposal to prevent it. That work began very early," Labadie said.

In a statement, MRC des Collines police said officers will be dispatched immediately to the scene of any incident involving an infrastructure problem in the future to assess the situation and secure the site while awaiting assistance.