Inquest ordered into suicide of Canadian Forces member

The coroner for Ontario's eastern region has ordered an inquest into the death of Jason Renato Simon.

The 20-year-old took his own life in his Ottawa residence in February 2016 after weeks of accessing multiple mental health services, according to a statement from the coroners' office.

The inquest will be held to examine the circumstances that led to Simon's death and make recommendations to prevent similar deaths moving forward.

Simon grew up in Windsor, Ont., and was studying criminology at Carleton University at the time of his death, according to an online obituary.

He was also a member of the Canadian Armed Forces with the 30th Field Artillery Regiment, according to the obituary.

The inquest will begin on Jan. 22 at Ottawa City Hall.