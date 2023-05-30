Daughter hopes inquest sheds light on mother's 2016 death at Ottawa jail

The daughter of a woman who died seven years ago at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre hopes a coroner's inquest that began Monday will bring answers into her daughter's death.

"We still don't have a cause of death. I'm just hoping for something," Shauna Sargent said of her mother, Shannon Sargent.

Shannon Sargent, 34, was found unresponsive on July 20, 2016, while in custody at the jail. At the time, police didn't say which part of the facility she was in. The inquest has now heard she was found in her cell.

The mandatory inquest is expected to last 10 days. After hearing from witnesses, the jury will decide how and by what means she died. It may also issue a list of recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Shauna Sargent was the first witness to testify Monday, remembering her mother as "a people pleaser when it came to people she loved."

Shannon Sargent struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, seeking help and undergoing recovery programs on numerous occasions, but kept that part of her life private, her daughter said.

"[She] always said she was going on a 'business trip,'" Shauna Sargent said.

Left hospital leading up to death

Years of intravenous drug use took a toll on her mother's health, Shauna Sargent said. Her mother had a history of inflammation in the inner lining of her aortic valve, and had open heart surgery to replace the valve 13 days before her death.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Shannon Sargent discharged herself despite being advised against it. She agreed to leave the hospital with a social worker but left with an unknown person on July 15, the inquest heard.

On July 18, she was arrested and held overnight in an Ottawa Police Service cell to await a bail hearing the next day.

After that appearance, she was escorted to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, complaining of chest pains and heart issues. She was remanded and admitted to the detention centre.

Early on July 20, she was found in her cell and pronounced dead, despite the efforts of paramedics to resuscitate her.

The coroner believes her death was not from natural causes, the inquest heard.

Incisions were visible, guard says

Correctional officer Renee Montreuil testified she knew Shannon Sargent for over 20 years while working at the detention centre.

Montreuil recalled being surprised to see her look so skinny, tired and generally unwell. She had to help Shannon Sargent undress for her strip search because she couldn't raise her hands above her head due to her recent surgery.

Her incisions were visible, appearing a little open and even leaking a bit, Montreuil said.

Shannon Sargent came with no medical paperwork — it's not a requirement, but is encouraged, Montreuil said. She alerted a superior and Shannon Sargent was brought to the nursing department.

"I had no immediate concerns but long term, I'm not sure if jail or custody would have been ideal for Shannon," Montreuil said.

The inquest continues Tuesday and is expected to hear from about 25 witnesses.