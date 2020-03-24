Quarantine at CFB Trenton over for most, but not all

Nearly all of the Canadians forced into quarantine at CFB Trenton two weeks ago following an outbreak of COVID-19 on their cruise ship are heading home.

According to Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam, 210 people were released from quarantine Tuesday, but 21 are staying behind.

"Other passengers who tested positive for the virus will remain until their extended release date, along with their asymptomatic contacts whose quarantine period was reset," Tam said.

Tam didn't say when those people will be free to leave.

They were aboard the Grand Princess, which ended up docking at Oakland, Calif., earlier this month after passengers and crew tested positive for the respiratory illness.

The cruise ship passengers were housed at Yukon Lodge at CFB Trenton, where 21 remain in quarantine. (Alex Filipe/Reuters)

The federal government chartered a plane to bring them back to Canada, where they entered quarantine at CFB Trenton on March 10.

During the course of the quarantine, public health officials confirmed 13 people at the base had tested positive for the virus. The other eight who remain in quarantine are people who were in close contact with the confirmed cases.