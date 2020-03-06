Artist finds muse in coronavirus quarantine

The drawings feature a tiny masked mouse caught up in the coronavirus quarantine.

The artist is Raymond Lau of Vancouver. Lau and his wife, Peo Ting, were among hundreds of real passengers isolated aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, then transferred into quarantine at the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont. They were finally released Friday after 14 days.

Lau's mouse looks out at the port of Tokyo and Mount Fuji. (Raymond Lau)

This desert image captures Lau's feelings of loneliness and helplessness. (Raymond Lau)

Lau, 60, is not a professional artist, describing himself as a "hobbyist." He drew one cartoon per day on his iPad, for a total of 31 images.

"It was a way of expressing my emotions. I had to find something to do. Being in quarantine in a contained area is quite boring," said Lau, who creates similar images for fun at home in Vancouver.

Bobbing helplessly on the water, like the passengers aboard the Diamond Princess. (Raymond Lau)

Fences figure prominently in Lau's drawings. (Raymond Lau)

The images capture Lau's feelings of loneliness and helplessness while in quarantine. The images drawn at the Nav Centre capture the feeling of being fenced in and unable to leave.

'Every day we want to go. Just like we fall into a big hole, and then we try and try to walk out,' said Lau of this image. (Raymond Lau)

One metaphorical drawing shows the mouse trudging up a never-ending spiral staircase to nowhere.

"Every day we want to go. Just like we fall into a big hole, and then we try and try to walk out," Lau explained.

The view from the Nav Centre. Quarantined residents were allowed to walk outside in a small fenced-in area. (Raymond Lau)

Lau shared his cartoons on a Red Cross Facebook page set up so that people in quarantine could communicate.

Jennifer Lee, also from Vancouver and also quarantined at the Nav Centre, said she looked forward to seeing Lau's work each day.

"Such a great talent. He touched our hearts with his paintings," Lee told CBC's Ottawa Morning. "It reflects what we have gone through, but in a humorous way. It was wonderful."

Raymond Lau's image from his 23rd day of quarantine, inspired by aircraft on display outside the Nav Centre. (Raymond Lau)

Lau isn't sure what he'll do with all his images, but he hasn't ruled out collecting them in a book.

"They said that my pictures reflected their emotions, too." said Lau. "The pictures made them happier and more comfortable "