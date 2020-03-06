Artist finds muse in coronavirus quarantine
Masked mouse character brought cheer to Vancouver man's fellow travellers
The drawings feature a tiny masked mouse caught up in the coronavirus quarantine.
The artist is Raymond Lau of Vancouver. Lau and his wife, Peo Ting, were among hundreds of real passengers isolated aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, then transferred into quarantine at the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont. They were finally released Friday after 14 days.
Lau, 60, is not a professional artist, describing himself as a "hobbyist." He drew one cartoon per day on his iPad, for a total of 31 images.
"It was a way of expressing my emotions. I had to find something to do. Being in quarantine in a contained area is quite boring," said Lau, who creates similar images for fun at home in Vancouver.
The images capture Lau's feelings of loneliness and helplessness while in quarantine. The images drawn at the Nav Centre capture the feeling of being fenced in and unable to leave.
One metaphorical drawing shows the mouse trudging up a never-ending spiral staircase to nowhere.
"Every day we want to go. Just like we fall into a big hole, and then we try and try to walk out," Lau explained.
Lau shared his cartoons on a Red Cross Facebook page set up so that people in quarantine could communicate.
Jennifer Lee, also from Vancouver and also quarantined at the Nav Centre, said she looked forward to seeing Lau's work each day.
"Such a great talent. He touched our hearts with his paintings," Lee told CBC's Ottawa Morning. "It reflects what we have gone through, but in a humorous way. It was wonderful."
Lau isn't sure what he'll do with all his images, but he hasn't ruled out collecting them in a book.
"They said that my pictures reflected their emotions, too." said Lau. "The pictures made them happier and more comfortable "
