Cornwall school to offer free digital training

A new school in Cornwall, Ont., is planning to offer free training in digital skills to help local residents not only find jobs, but create them as well.

The Ontario Emerging Jobs Institute, a program created by the Cornwall Innovation Centre, is now taking applications for courses that will begin in January. The goal is educate as many as 160 students from Cornwall, Akwesasne and the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, and there's no tuition.

"Digital skills are the skills of the future, and so we want to make sure we equip entrepreneurs or people who want to skill up in their current jobs," said Kelly Bergeron, the innovation centre's executive director in an interview on CBC's All In A Day.

"We want to encourage a lot of people to start their own business, but also have some skills in the digital skills field."

Those skills will likely include website design and online sales and marketing.

Future opportunities

Bergeron said the training can help people seeking work in both the new economy and traditional sectors.

"We have a rich history of agriculture in eastern Ontario and we want to encourage people to help produce food to feed nine billion people across the globe," she said.

The plan is to offer boot camp-style sessions over 10 weeks, then arrange job placements to help students get started.

In addition to the free training, the institute can offer students scholarships to help pay for such expenses as travel and child care.

Job placement

Bergeron said the institute will use its relationships with employers, job placement agencies and other groups to try to get all the students placed, but concedes it will be difficult.

"There is definitely a risk of not finding every single person a job placement, but our intent is not to leave anyone behind," she said.

Interested applicants can apply online through the institute's website. The deadline is Oct. 31, and classes begin Jan. 14. Work placements are due to start April 1.

The project is receiving support from the City of Cornwall and the province.