The new face of beauty care for cancer patients

A Cornwall, Ont., esthetician is offering cancer patients turned away by other spas a chance to relax and take a break from treatment.

Due to concerns over liability, most spas and clinics refuse to serve people undergoing cancer treatment.

Heaven Carbonnell expanded her services after completing a program in oncology esthetics, which allows those businesses to offer beauty services to cancer patients in a safe manner.

"In our line of work when we see a client with active cancer it's more of a liability if we are not trained," Carbonnell told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning Tuesday.

"I am able to take these clients and give them the relaxation that they really need after all their body was going through."

Aspen Spa offers cancer patients waxing, nail care, pedicures and eyebrow tinting services in Cornwall, Ont. ( Heaven Carbonnell)

'Just the little things'

Carbonnell's business, Aspen Spa on Pitt Street, offers services in waxing, nail care, pedicures and eyebrow tinting. She also offers mobile services, visiting clients at their homes and in hospitals.

Just last week, she said she visited a very bored 94-year-old woman at a hospital. Carbonnell said the women waited eagerly for the visit and was overjoyed to see her.

"I try to book an extra 20 to 30 minutes of extra time just to talk to them," she said. "I think people forget how lonely it can be, being alone day in and day out, so I try to really give these clients extra time."

Carbonnell said the oncology esthetics training taught her how to understand the different cancers and to be wary of some of the changes the body may go through because of them. She said she is also careful about the products used.

She said that one of her most memorable clients was a woman who lost a great deal of her eyebrow hair after she underwent chemotherapy.

"When she saw her [redrawn] eyebrows, she started crying tears of joy," Carbonnell said. "It's just the little things, really, after going through such a harsh treatment."