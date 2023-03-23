Cornwall senior's home shut down over fire safety violations

A senior's home in Cornwall, Ont., has been shut down over fire safety concerns.

Several fire safety inspections at the building identified numerous fire code violations, the City of Cornwall said in a news release Thursday.

Those violations increased the risk of injury to occupants in the event of a fire, and the Ontario fire marshal's office authorized Cornwall Fire Services to close the property, according to the city.

"That's obviously a very serious decision," said Mayor of Cornwall Justin Towndale. "It's not one that's taken lightly, and it's not one that happens overnight."

Residents of the Care Centre, located at 510 Second St. in Cornwall, are currently seeking alternate accommodations.

City staff are on site to provide tenants with information and assistance throughout the process, the city said.

"Our staff is available to assess fire safety compliance and ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly located and operational anytime," Cornwall Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson said in the release.