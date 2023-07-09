Cornwall police investigate 'isolated' shooting

Cornwall police are investigating what they called an isolated shooting that took place Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Cornwall Police Services said the extent of injuries are unconfirmed. The incident was "isolated in nature," it said, with the "parties being known to each other."

The shooting occurred in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and 14th Street W, according to police.

Police provided no other details and told Radio-Canada that no further information would be available until Monday.