Cornwall homicide suspect found, charged with 1st-degree murder

Cornwall, Ont., police say they've arrested a 29-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting last month and charged him with first-degree murder.

Ronald Payne arrested Thursday after Sept. 16 shooting

A police service crest depicting a beaver, a crown and two flowers is seen on the side of a police cruiser.
Police in Cornwall, Ont., say they've arrested a suspect in a Sept. 16, 2023, fatal shooting. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Police said they were called to a "hospitality establishment" around Vincent Massey Drive the night of Sept. 16. They found a 37-year-old man from Cornwall who had been shot, and said he later died in hospital.

Cornwall police did not identify the victim in the days after the shooting, and did not identify him in Friday's news release about the arrest and charge.

They said Friday that Ronald "Sammy" Payne had been arrested the previous day, and that he knew the victim.

"I commend all those who participated in this investigation and in particular, the Detectives in our Criminal Investigation Division. It is their tireless dedication and attention to detail that has led to this arrest and helped restore a sense of safety for our community," police Chief Shawna Spowart was quoted saying in the news release.

The investigation continues, police said.

