Cornwall police investigating Saturday night homicide
Cornwall police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night, leaving one person dead.
One person is dead, no other details released by police
Cornwall police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday night near Vincent Massey Drive.
One person is dead, police said, although their cause of death has not been revealed.
It appears to be an isolated incident, police said. No suspect has been found or identified so far.
Cornwall's Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.
Police did not release any other details, saying it may jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.