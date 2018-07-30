Cyclist seriously injured in collision with Cornwall police SUV

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a collision between a Cornwall police SUV and cyclist Friday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit said in a news release a 33-year-old man was riding east in the Second Street East bike lane when an unmarked police SUV going the same way made a right turn onto Millville Avenue and hit him.

The cyclist was seriously injured.

The SIU is looking for witnesses, specifically people in a red sedan stopped at the intersection of Second Street East and McConnell Avenue a block away.

The lead investigator can be reached at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates when police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.