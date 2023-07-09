3 people sent to hospital after evening Cornwall shooting

Three people were sent to hospital Saturday in what Cornwall police are calling an "isolated" shooting and what one eyewitness is describing as a terrifying altercation between two groups of motorbikers.

In a tweet, Cornwall Police Services said the extent of injuries is unconfirmed and the people involved are known to each other.

Barb Leggett, a commander with Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services, said three people were transported to a hospital in Ottawa. She could not comment on their conditions.

The shooting occurred in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and 14th Street W, according to police.

Boopathi Venkatesan, who owns the nearby restaurant Wow India, said he saw a serious altercation at the site before police arrived.

He described four motorbikers sitting near the Cora restaurant between about 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sometime after 8 p.m., he saw a group of between eight and 12 other people arrive on motorbikes and immediately start beating the other four.

"There was a lot of blood," he said.

Injured biker couldn't get up: eyewitness

Venkatesan said he went to call 911 but noticed police were already arriving on the scene.

He said some of the motorbikers drove away. His view was partly obstructed by remaining motorbikes but he saw at least one person lying on the ground.

"He couldn't stand up, so right away police came and start to give first aid," he said.

Venkatesan said he did not see or hear gunshots, though he was inside his store watching from the window and could not hear much of the altercation either.

"This is scary," he said. "This is something new from us ... this is the first time I have seen something like this."

He said police requested security footage from his property.

'It was crazy'

Vinai Cherian said he was working at the nearby Quickie convenience store at the time. He heard a sound like a gunshot, though he initially thought it was a bursting tire.

Soon after, he said, a customer came into the store and said there had been a shooting.

"I took it seriously and just closed the store and stayed inside," said Cherian.

Police came within a minute or so. He could not see the site of the altercation, which is behind the Quickie, but said he saw two motorbikers drive away as officers arrived.

"It was crazy," he said. "I was kind of scared."

Officials provided no other details and told CBC that no further information would be available until Monday.