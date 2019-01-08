Pellet gun responsible for Cornwall lockdowns

The Cornwall Community Hospital in Cornwall, Ont., was placed on lockdown Tuesday and several schools were under a hold and secure order as police searched for a man they suspected of carrying a rifle.

The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun. The suspect has not been found but the pellet gun was located shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Cornwall police said.

The man and what was initially reported as a possible rifle were first seen in the area of Amelia and Seventh streets shortly before 9 a.m., police said in a notice on its website.

The sighting, which was reported to police, prompted police to place Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School on lockdown, which was later changed to a hold and secure order before the man was found, according to the school's Facebook page.

A hold and secure order means there's a threat in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.

All school buses within the city were also cancelled, forcing parents to pick up their children from school.

Police are still searching for the suspect.