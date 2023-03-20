Cornwall hospital asking for patience as abuse of ER staff spikes

The Cornwall Community Hospital is reporting an increase in physical and verbal abuse of its emergency department staff, and is reminding the public to exercise patience and kindness while they wait for care.

In a news release Monday, the eastern Ontario hospital said due to staffing and capacity challenges facing the entire health-care sector, some patients are waiting longer for care — and some have been taking it out on staff.

"Unfortunately, staff and physicians have been experiencing increased verbal and physical abuse from frustrated patients and families," the hospital said.

It also reminded the public that more urgent cases are always given priority over less urgent ones.

According to provincial data, the hospital dealt with less urgent cases within about five hours in January, exceeding the provincial target of four hours. More urgent cases took about five and a half hours, well under the target of eight hours.

The hospital said people can call 811 or chat with a registered nurse 24/7 for health advice. This provincial Health Connect Ontario program replaced Telehealth Ontario last year.

It also said it's working to hire new staff, and brought in eight more doctors and 200 other employees in 2022.