Emergency crews respond to fire in Cornwall

Several buildings, including a multi-unit residential structure, are involved in a blaze in Cornwall, Ont.

Smoke can be seen near Montreal Road in Cornwall, Ont. (Ashley March)

All emergency crews have been dispatched to a fire in Cornwall, Ont., near the intersection of Montreal Road and Alice Street, according to local police. Police have asked residents to avoid the area.

Police said they received several calls of smoke and flames coming from the buildings in the area, around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday night.

The fire was still active as of 10:15 p.m. and crews remain on scene, police said.

Police said there are no injuries and the Red Cross is providing assistance to residents who may be displaced due to the fire.

