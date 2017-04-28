Support worker hopes consent ruling is sign justice system is changing

A sexual assault support worker from Cornwall, Ont., says a recent court ruling will help other survivors in the community feel more comfortable with the justice system.

Superior Court Justice Nathalie Champagne ruled last week that a Quebec man who had unprotected sex after agreeing to wear a condom committed sexual assault because his behaviour invalidated his sexual partner's consent.

"It kind of brings a little hope," said Devin Couchman, a public educator in sexual assault with Sexual Assault Support Services for Women of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry & Akwesasne (SASS).

"I think it just [gives] a little bit of confidence for the next to person to say, 'OK, if [the judge] believed her, maybe she can believe me too.'"

Devin Couchman is a public educator in sexual assault, based in Cornwall -- where the case took place. 7:26

The court heard Anibal Rivera, of Valleyfield, Que., and a woman, who cannot be identified because of the nature of the charges, met on a dating website in October 2017.

The incident happened a few days later when they arranged to meet at her Cornwall home.

Texts were proof

Rivera was told by the woman via text and in person that he had to use a condom, but didn't, the judge heard.

Couchman said the texts as evidence really helped the woman's case, since without them her case would have been much more difficult to prove in a court room.

"I hate saying this, but there's such a big burden of proof on the victim to prove [that] this isn't what [she] wanted to happen," she said on CBC Radio's All In A Day Thursday.

Couchman said Thursday's ruling was very "thoughtful," because the judge carefully avoided myths and stereotypes about sexual assault.

"Everybody [says] this is how sexual assault survivors are supposed to act. But in reality everybody reacts to situations differently," she said.

"For [Champagne] to acknowledge that is just amazing."